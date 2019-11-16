Mackay Shields LLC Takes Position in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Roku by 208.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 9,761 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 51.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Roku by 221.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 63,429 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the second quarter worth $7,013,000. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 12.8% in the second quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,956,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROKU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cannonball Research set a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.78.

In related news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 9,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.79, for a total value of $1,646,087.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,087.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.51, for a total transaction of $552,095.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,308,079.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,419 shares of company stock valued at $27,490,956. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $157.30 on Friday. Roku Inc has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $176.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $260.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.64 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Roku Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

