Mackay Shields LLC Takes $1.40 Million Position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM)

Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.16% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 252,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,336,000 after buying an additional 42,026 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the second quarter worth $17,933,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.3% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 199,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,529,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.6% during the third quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 118,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 113,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. 62.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James R. Engebretsen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $39,985.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of AGM stock opened at $82.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.75. The stock has a market cap of $880.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.18. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. has a 1 year low of $55.64 and a 1 year high of $88.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The credit services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.68 million for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 16.64%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

