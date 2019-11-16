Mackay Shields LLC Sells 700 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 28,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 173,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after acquiring an additional 11,439 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $65.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.06 and a 200 day moving average of $54.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.52. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.74 and a 1-year high of $72.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 4.87.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $175.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.03 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 12.25%. Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 6,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $396,930.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,656,100.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

