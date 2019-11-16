Mackay Shields LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,203,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,417 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 173.0% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 829,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,148,000 after acquiring an additional 525,381 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at about $18,059,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,711,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $800,475,000 after acquiring an additional 393,721 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,812,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,564,000 after acquiring an additional 323,415 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sealed Air news, CFO James M. Sullivan acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.75 per share, with a total value of $193,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,835. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $38.01 on Friday. Sealed Air Corp has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.75 and its 200 day moving average is $42.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.07.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 135.60%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 25.60%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.96.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

