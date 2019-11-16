Mackay Shields LLC Buys 2,800 Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.11% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENTA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $16,686,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,528,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,978,000 after acquiring an additional 159,504 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 944,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,721,000 after acquiring an additional 70,390 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,189.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 69,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,831,000 after acquiring an additional 63,742 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $4,894,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

ENTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.20.

NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $62.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.63 and a 200 day moving average of $76.06. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $57.15 and a 1-year high of $106.80.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

