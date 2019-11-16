Mackay Shields LLC Boosts Stock Position in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AOS. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,641,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,696,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,155 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 39,330.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,765,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,838 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 414.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,033,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,736,000 after purchasing an additional 832,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,982,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Ajita G. Rajendra sold 16,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $819,025.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 78,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,866,723.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Smith sold 4,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $250,350.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,667,329.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,247 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $50.78 on Friday. A. O. Smith Corp has a twelve month low of $40.38 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.98.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $728.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 36.78%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

