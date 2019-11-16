M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MDC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James upgraded shares of M.D.C. from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Cfra upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.00.

NYSE:MDC traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.83. 606,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,296. M.D.C. has a one year low of $25.77 and a one year high of $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 9.08 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.09. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.08). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $750.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that M.D.C. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 32.70%.

In other news, Director Michael A. Berman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total transaction of $705,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,452,333.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 3,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $64,569.96. Insiders have sold 98,832 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,023 over the last three months. 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 18.5% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 124.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the second quarter worth $90,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the second quarter worth $2,102,000. 74.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

