Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) Shares Up 0.3% After Strong Earnings

Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK)’s share price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $21.90 and last traded at $21.53, 4,214,496 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 7% from the average session volume of 3,949,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.46.

The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $215.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.84 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 557.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LK. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Luckin Coffee from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luckin Coffee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Luckin Coffee in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Luckin Coffee during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,238,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Luckin Coffee in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,180,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Luckin Coffee in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,228,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Luckin Coffee in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,490,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Luckin Coffee in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,034,000.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.63.

Luckin Coffee Company Profile (NYSE:LK)

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

