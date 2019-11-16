LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LSC Communications, Inc. provides traditional and digital print, print-related services and office products which serves publishers, merchandisers and retailers. The Company’s service offering includes e-services, warehousing and fulfillment and supply chain management. LSC Communications, Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LKSD. Wells Fargo & Co cut LSC Communications from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on LSC Communications from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of LSC Communications stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,141. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. LSC Communications has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $10.43. The company has a market capitalization of $24.80 million, a P/E ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.82.

LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). LSC Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.57 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that LSC Communications will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LKSD. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LSC Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in LSC Communications by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in LSC Communications by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LSC Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in LSC Communications by 1,232.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

About LSC Communications

LSC Communications, Inc provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics; Book; Office Products; and Other segments. The Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics segment produces magazines and catalogs, as well as provides logistics solutions to the company and other third parties.

