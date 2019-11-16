Loungers (LON:LGRS) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Loungers (LON:LGRS) in a report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LGRS. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.59) target price on shares of Loungers in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.72) target price on shares of Loungers in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Shares of LGRS remained flat at $GBX 188.50 ($2.46) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 48,993 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 197.11. The stock has a market cap of $174.36 million and a P/E ratio of -1.10. Loungers has a 12 month low of GBX 188 ($2.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 227.90 ($2.98).

Loungers plc operates cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. It operates 146 cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

