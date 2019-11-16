Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lonestar Resources US Inc. is an oil and gas company. It is involved in exploration, production and acquisition of unconventional oil and gas reserves. Lonestar Resources US Inc. is headquartered in Fort Worth, United States. “

LONE has been the subject of several other research reports. Seaport Global Securities cut Lonestar Resources US from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised Lonestar Resources US from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Lonestar Resources US from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.44.

Shares of LONE stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.39. 46,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,397. Lonestar Resources US has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $7.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $61.58 million, a P/E ratio of -34.14 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. Lonestar Resources US had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $53.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.30 million. Research analysts predict that Lonestar Resources US will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LONE. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,917,297 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 696,717 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 227,192 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Raffles Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 114,476 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 64,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 192,951 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 53,810 shares during the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lonestar Resources US Company Profile

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties.

