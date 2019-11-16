Londonmetric Property (LON:LMP) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Londonmetric Property (LON:LMP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 230 ($3.01) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Londonmetric Property to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Londonmetric Property presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 217 ($2.84).

Shares of LON LMP traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 238.40 ($3.12). 1,543,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 226.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 210.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.94. Londonmetric Property has a twelve month low of GBX 171.50 ($2.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 236.80 ($3.09).

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT (ticker: LMP) that specialises in distribution, convenience and long income property. It focuses on strong and growing income and enhancing capital values. LondonMetric has 13 million sq ft under management.

