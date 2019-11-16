LogicBio Therapeutics’ (LOGC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their buy rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for LogicBio Therapeutics’ Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($2.82) EPS.

LOGC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.67.

LOGC traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,588. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.73. LogicBio Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $20.07. The stock has a market cap of $216.63 million and a PE ratio of -3.04.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 277,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 7,588 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after buying an additional 85,079 shares during the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University boosted its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 949,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,343,000 after buying an additional 40,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

