Loews (NYSE:L) PT Raised to $82.00

Loews (NYSE:L) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at TD Securities from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 63.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on L. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Loews from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Loews from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Loews has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

L opened at $50.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.57. Loews has a 1-year low of $42.06 and a 1-year high of $56.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.65.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.51). Loews had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Loews will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $80,096.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 3,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $154,749.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of L. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its holdings in Loews by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 28,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Loews by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 157,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Loews by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 51,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. FOURPOINTS Investment Managers S.A.S. increased its holdings in Loews by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. FOURPOINTS Investment Managers S.A.S. now owns 117,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Loews by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,382,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,224,000 after purchasing an additional 50,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

