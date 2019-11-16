Loews (NYSE:L) PT Raised to $82.00

Loews (NYSE:L) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at TD Securities from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 63.48% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on L. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Loews from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Loews from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Loews has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.
L opened at $50.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.57. Loews has a 1-year low of $42.06 and a 1-year high of $56.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.65.
In other news, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $80,096.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 3,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $154,749.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of L. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its holdings in Loews by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 28,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Loews by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 157,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Loews by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 51,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. FOURPOINTS Investment Managers S.A.S. increased its holdings in Loews by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. FOURPOINTS Investment Managers S.A.S. now owns 117,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Loews by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,382,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,224,000 after purchasing an additional 50,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.
Loews Company Profile
Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.
