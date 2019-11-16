Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Short Interest Update

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,720,000 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the September 30th total of 2,860,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 962,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Shares of L stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.16. The company had a trading volume of 505,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,970. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.57. Loews has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $56.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.51). Loews had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Loews will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.80%.

In related news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 3,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $154,749.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $80,096.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 51,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 91,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after buying an additional 51,288 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 926,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,644,000 after buying an additional 24,643 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 1,649,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 164,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after buying an additional 164,900 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 508,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,334,000 after buying an additional 63,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on L shares. TheStreet downgraded Loews from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. TD Securities raised their price target on Loews from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Loews from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

About Loews

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

