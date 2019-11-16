LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA) Short Interest Down 13.2% in October

LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the September 30th total of 63,600 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 51,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

In other news, major shareholder Craven House Capital North Ame acquired 44,366 shares of LM Funding America stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,042.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMFA traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.82. 8,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,064. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. LM Funding America has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $3.10.

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter. LM Funding America had a negative return on equity of 42.90% and a negative net margin of 57.98%.

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc, through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

