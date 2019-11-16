Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.B) Short Interest Update

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.B) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the September 30th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 820,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of LGF.B stock opened at $9.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.87. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Lions Gate Entertainment had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter.

In other Lions Gate Entertainment news, Director Gordon Crawford bought 122,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.07 per share, with a total value of $1,110,294.98.

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

