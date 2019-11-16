Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group to $10.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Linx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LINX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.08. 246,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,309. Linx has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $9.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.14.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Linx during the second quarter worth about $271,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Linx during the second quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Moon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Linx during the second quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linx during the second quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Linx during the second quarter valued at approximately $912,000.

About Linx

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning, and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic fund transfer, e-commerce, and customer relationship management solutions.

