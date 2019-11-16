LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 965,300 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the September 30th total of 732,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.7 days. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of LifeVantage from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in LifeVantage by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LifeVantage during the third quarter worth $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in LifeVantage by 24.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in LifeVantage by 19.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in LifeVantage by 21.6% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 46,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares during the period. 41.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LifeVantage stock opened at $14.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. LifeVantage has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $17.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.61.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. LifeVantage had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The business had revenue of $56.23 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that LifeVantage will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin care products. The company offers Protandim, a scientifically-validated dietary supplement; LifeVantage TrueScience, an anti-aging skin care product; Axio, a line of energy drink mixes; Omega+, a fish oil dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and Vitamin D3; and PhysIQ, a weight management system, as well as Petandim for Dogs, a companion pet supplement formulated to treat oxidative stress in dogs.

