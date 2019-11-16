Liberum Capital Trims Tyman (LON:TYMN) Target Price to GBX 300

Tyman (LON:TYMN) had its target price reduced by Liberum Capital from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 300 ($3.92) in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of Tyman in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Tyman from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.14) target price on shares of Tyman in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Tyman stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 239 ($3.12). The company had a trading volume of 77,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,827. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 223.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 230.27. Tyman has a 1-year low of GBX 188 ($2.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 268.50 ($3.51). The firm has a market capitalization of $470.14 million and a PE ratio of 19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.58.

In other Tyman news, insider Jo Hallas bought 25,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 202 ($2.64) per share, with a total value of £52,449.30 ($68,534.30).

About Tyman

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components to the door and window industry in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Australasia. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

