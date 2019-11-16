Lethean Tops 24 Hour Volume of $22.00 (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. Lethean has a market capitalization of $189,922.00 and $22.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lethean has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011799 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00237437 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $123.65 or 0.01449843 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000844 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00034694 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00145157 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean’s total supply is 812,245,448 coins and its circulating supply is 742,245,448 coins. Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement

Buying and Selling Lethean

Lethean can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

