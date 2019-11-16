LEOcoin Price Reaches $0.0058 on Exchanges (LEO)

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LEO) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 16th. One LEOcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges including LEOxChange, Bit-Z, C-CEX and TOPBTC. During the last week, LEOcoin has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. LEOcoin has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and $475.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,546.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $183.44 or 0.02146711 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.75 or 0.03133353 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.61 or 0.00685901 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.94 or 0.00724892 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00011395 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00054578 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00422901 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011798 BTC.

LEOcoin Coin Profile

LEOcoin (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 200,608,619 coins and its circulating supply is 200,284,731 coins. LEOcoin’s official website is www.leocoin.org . LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LEOcoin Coin Trading

LEOcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, LEOxChange, C-CEX, Livecoin and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEOcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LEOcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

