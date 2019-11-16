Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Holdings Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 67.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,820 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,793 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Lennar by 0.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Lennar by 0.9% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 29,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its stake in Lennar by 3.6% in the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 9,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Lennar by 1.1% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 31,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Lennar by 2.1% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Lennar news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $892,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,534,544.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,819 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $59.35 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.29 and a fifty-two week high of $62.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 14.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.27. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.52%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Lennar from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Lennar in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Lennar in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.89.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

