Leggett & Platt’s (LEG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Baader Bank

Baader Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $112.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LEG. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leggett & Platt currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.86.

NYSE LEG traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $53.37. The company had a trading volume of 940,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,144. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Leggett & Platt has a 12-month low of $33.48 and a 12-month high of $55.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

In other Leggett & Platt news, SVP Russell J. Iorio sold 26,475 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.86, for a total transaction of $1,372,993.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,250.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Karl G. Glassman sold 10,683 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $450,074.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,401,075.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,027 shares of company stock worth $4,421,734. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,493,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter valued at about $457,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 71,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 29,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

