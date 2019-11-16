Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LEGH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Legacy Housing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Legacy Housing in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Oak Ridge Finl. restated a buy rating on shares of Legacy Housing in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of LEGH stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.71. The company had a trading volume of 21,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,664. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.90 million and a P/E ratio of 13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.93. Legacy Housing has a one year low of $8.93 and a one year high of $17.40.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $41.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.22 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $22,928,000.00. Also, VP Neal J. Suit sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $76,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,189.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,671,596 shares of company stock valued at $23,915,122 over the last 90 days. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Legacy Housing by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Legacy Housing by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 52,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Legacy Housing by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Legacy Housing during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Legacy Housing by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 580,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

