LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) PT Raised to $121.00 at Citigroup

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $110.00 to $121.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LCII. Zacks Investment Research cut LCI Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Sidoti cut LCI Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded LCI Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.50.

LCI Industries stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.71. 130,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,514. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $59.68 and a 52-week high of $107.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.02. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $586.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Reed sold 3,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $316,259.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Reed sold 5,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $543,172.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,542 shares of company stock valued at $906,943 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 74,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after acquiring an additional 35,130 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 168.1% in the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $381,000. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

