Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LAUR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Shares of LAUR stock opened at $16.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.41. Laureate Education has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $18.57.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $773.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.12 million. Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 28.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Laureate Education will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Alberta Lp Wengen sold 15,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $250,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Juan Jose Hurtado sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $126,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,015,200 shares of company stock valued at $267,775,478 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.