Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LAUR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.
Shares of LAUR stock opened at $16.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.41. Laureate Education has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $18.57.
In other news, major shareholder Alberta Lp Wengen sold 15,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $250,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Juan Jose Hurtado sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $126,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,015,200 shares of company stock valued at $267,775,478 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 50.42% of the company’s stock.
About Laureate Education
Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.
Featured Article: Market Indexes
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.