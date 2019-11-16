Lanxess (ETR:LXS) PT Set at €55.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Lanxess (ETR:LXS) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on Lanxess and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Lanxess in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €59.85 ($69.59).

Shares of Lanxess stock opened at €63.88 ($74.28) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €58.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €53.26. Lanxess has a 12 month low of €39.47 ($45.90) and a 12 month high of €62.36 ($72.51).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

