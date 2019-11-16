Lake Street Capital Increases NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $58.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Lake Street Capital from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NTAP. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.28.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $62.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.43. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.56. NetApp has a 1 year low of $44.55 and a 1 year high of $78.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The data storage provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 83.28%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Joel D. Reich sold 3,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $187,410.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,255.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald Held sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.23, for a total transaction of $330,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,686.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,963 shares of company stock valued at $987,420. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NetApp by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,221,610 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $878,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,804 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in NetApp by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,050,117 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $373,291,000 after acquiring an additional 937,586 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in NetApp by 357.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 992,896 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $61,261,000 after acquiring an additional 775,940 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in NetApp by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,502,468 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $131,405,000 after acquiring an additional 570,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in NetApp by 3,765.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 471,698 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,103,000 after acquiring an additional 459,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

