Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average Following Analyst Downgrade

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$35.00 to C$34.00. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.63 and traded as low as $22.93. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty shares last traded at $23.26, with a volume of 109,054 shares.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LIF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$36.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$23.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 7.39.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$53.30 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. will post 2.7299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s payout ratio is 31.78%.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC engages in the production and sale of iron ore pellets and concentrates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.

