Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $31.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Kura Sushi USA an industry rank of 73 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Monday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Monday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA stock. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 64,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Kura Sushi USA as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KRUS opened at $24.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.02. Kura Sushi USA has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.16.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.75 million during the quarter.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates revolving sushi bar restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine and a revolving sushi service model. As of April 1, 2019, it operated 21 restaurants in California, Texas, Georgia, and Illinois. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

