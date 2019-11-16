KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Hits New 1-Year High at $56.64

Shares of KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $56.64 and last traded at $56.14, with a volume of 1229 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.45.

VOPKY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

Get KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.04. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.59.

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including product tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines, as well as provides access to road and rail networks.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.