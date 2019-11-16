Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. provides retail stores which offer food and non-food products primarily in the United States and Europe. The Company operates supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypers, pick-up points and gasoline stations as well as specialty stores. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly known as Ahold N.V., is based in Zaandam, Netherlands. “

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.85.

OTCMKTS ADRNY opened at $26.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.26. Koninklijke Ahold has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $27.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.37 and a 200 day moving average of $23.77.

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.51 billion. Koninklijke Ahold had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 2.66%. Equities analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Ahold Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 6,769 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

