Komodo Trading Up 22.4% This Week (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 15th. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 22.4% higher against the dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $108.06 million and $5.51 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00010841 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Binance, Bitbns and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00423871 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00092662 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00069734 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003933 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001857 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001706 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000376 BTC.

About Komodo

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 116,951,181 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com

Buying and Selling Komodo

Komodo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, BarterDEX, Binance, Crex24, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Bitbns, Upbit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.