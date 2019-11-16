KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Shares Down 0.1%

KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNRRY)’s stock price fell 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.61 and last traded at $24.73, 7,836 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 55% from the average session volume of 17,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.76.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.44 and its 200 day moving average is $25.51.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company also provides entrance systems, HVAC systems, control components and windscreen wiper systems, platform screen doors, friction material, simulators, driver assistance systems, power supply systems, and control technology products; and torsional vibration dampers and powertrain-related solutions for diesel engines.

