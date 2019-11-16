Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Earns Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a C$10.25 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Knight Therapeutics’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

GUD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$8.50 target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Knight Therapeutics from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bloom Burton upgraded Knight Therapeutics from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

GUD stock opened at C$7.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 30.97 and a current ratio of 31.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31. Knight Therapeutics has a 1 year low of C$7.10 and a 1 year high of C$8.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.64.

Knight Therapeutics Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and internationally. The company is involved in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its commercialized products include Movantik to treat opioid induced constipation; Impavido, an alkyllysophospholipid analogue drug for visceral and cutaneous Leishmaniasis; Neuragen to treat pain associated with diabetic and peripheral neuropathy; Synergy family consumer health products; and Flat Tummy Tea, a herbal detox tea.

