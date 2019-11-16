Kleros Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One Kleros token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. Kleros has a total market cap of $2.16 million and approximately $1,379.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00013676 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00001041 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000189 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000118 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Kleros Token Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 364,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 234,571,850 tokens. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Kleros Token Trading

Kleros can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

