KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) CEO Sells $800,370.00 in Stock

KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) CEO Amichai Steimberg sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $800,370.00.

Amichai Steimberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Amichai Steimberg sold 2,500 shares of KLA-Tencor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Amichai Steimberg sold 8,962 shares of KLA-Tencor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.80, for a total transaction of $1,243,925.60.

KLAC stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $177.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,570,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,776. KLA-Tencor Corp has a twelve month low of $80.65 and a twelve month high of $179.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 54.53%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. KLA-Tencor’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from KLA-Tencor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. KLA-Tencor’s payout ratio is currently 35.46%.

Several research firms recently commented on KLAC. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KLA-Tencor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of KLA-Tencor from $156.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of KLA-Tencor from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 5,663.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,326,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,895 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 27,967.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,186,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,182 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,377,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,031,000 after purchasing an additional 619,019 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,248,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,447,811,000 after purchasing an additional 470,708 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,391,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $400,927,000 after purchasing an additional 418,962 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KLA-Tencor

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

