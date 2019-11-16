Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Compass Point raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays set a $16.00 price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kite Realty Group Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.88. The company had a trading volume of 312,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,822. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.84. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.89.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $74.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.16 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 14.39%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $269,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John A. Kite sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $234,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,110 shares in the company, valued at $490,345.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 46.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 33,041 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 34.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 13.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 17,976 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 19.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 117,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 19,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 60,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.