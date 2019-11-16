Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $52.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the provision of mining and mineral exploration. It focuses on gold assets primarily in Macassa Mine Complex, the Taylor Mine located in northeastern Ontario and the Fosterville Gold Mine located in the state of Victoria, Australia. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on KL. ValuEngine lowered Kirkland Lake Gold from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank set a $60.00 price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. CIBC set a $67.00 price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Kirkland Lake Gold from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kirkland Lake Gold presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.23.

NYSE KL traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.92. The stock had a trading volume of 876,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,841. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.62 and a 200 day moving average of $42.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50 and a beta of -0.14. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $51.08.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $381.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.14 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 39.86%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

