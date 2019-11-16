Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kingstone Companies, Inc., formerly DCAP Group, Inc., is engaged in the ownership of an insurance company. The Company focuses on automobile, motorcycle and homeowners insurance and its customer base is primarily individuals rather than businesses. There are three Atlantic Insurance locations in eastern Pennsylvania. All of the Barry Scott, Atlantic Insurance and Accurate Agency locations are wholly owned by the Company. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Kingstone Companies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of Kingstone Companies stock opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.34 million, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.64. Kingstone Companies has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $18.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.75.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $38.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.00 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 10.94% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kingstone Companies will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.19%.

In related news, insider Barry Goldstein purchased 5,950 shares of Kingstone Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.16 per share, for a total transaction of $48,552.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 613,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,009,228.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 13,450 shares of company stock valued at $109,302 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KINS. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 25.5% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 437,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 89,089 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Kingstone Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salzhauer Michael grew its position in Kingstone Companies by 42.8% during the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 83,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kingstone Companies by 14.2% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 54,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Kingstone Companies by 35.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 100,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

