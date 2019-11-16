Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,141 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMI. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.3% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 114,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 12,569 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth approximately $810,000. BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.3% during the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 265,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after buying an additional 8,394 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 75,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 22.7% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $20.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.80. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.40.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.36%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, insider Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,928,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,879,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,779,538,840.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 20,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $428,136.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 908,974 shares in the company, valued at $18,770,313.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,605,000 shares of company stock worth $32,052,550. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMI. Argus lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Scotia Howard Weill initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.05.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

