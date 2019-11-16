Kincora Copper (CVE:KCC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Kincora Copper Ltd (CVE:KCC) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 467285 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.10.

Kincora Copper Company Profile (CVE:KCC)

Kincora Copper Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper and gold projects. It holds interest in the Bronze Fox copper/gold project; and a 100% interest in the Golden Grouse property comprising two mineral exploration licenses located in Mongolia.

