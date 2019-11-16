Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 263,700 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the September 30th total of 298,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have commented on KE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Kimball Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Kimball Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:KE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,684. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.12. Kimball Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 19.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 8,755 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 6.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 770,244 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,181,000 after acquiring an additional 46,461 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 12.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,581 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 8,119 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 8.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc, a contract electronic manufacturing services company, engages in producing various electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

