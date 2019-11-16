Keybank National Association OH Sells 538 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.4% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 6.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 4.0% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 172,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after buying an additional 6,602 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 67.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 17,746 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 12.1% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays set a $65.00 price objective on Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.94.

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total value of $1,740,081.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,643,610.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $56.85 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.08 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.28 and its 200-day moving average is $57.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.06. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $12.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th were given a $0.403 dividend. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

