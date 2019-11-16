Keybank National Association OH Has $280,000 Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,219,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,745,000 after acquiring an additional 102,413 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,580,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,900 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,126,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,268,000 after acquiring an additional 204,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,292,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,224,000 after acquiring an additional 38,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Service Co. International by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,866,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,305,000 after purchasing an additional 341,201 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 86,200 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $4,139,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 412,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,800,566.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 51,600 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total value of $2,416,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,911,093.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 438,698 shares of company stock valued at $20,737,089. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $43.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $37.52 and a 12-month high of $48.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.70.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $769.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.05 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 14th that allows the company to repurchase $246.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.22%.

SCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Service Co. International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Service Co. International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

