Keybank National Association OH Buys Shares of 6,324 SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 25,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 56.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

RWX stock opened at $40.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.21. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $41.33.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

