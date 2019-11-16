Keybank National Association OH Boosts Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank OZK boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 9.4% in the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3.9% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 10.7% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 23,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 34.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 793,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,606,000 after purchasing an additional 8,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EMN shares. UBS Group set a $89.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.47.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $79.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $61.22 and a 1-year high of $86.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

