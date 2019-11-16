Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €55.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. DZ Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €50.47 ($58.68).

Get Brenntag alerts:

Brenntag stock opened at €48.03 ($55.85) on Wednesday. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of €43.06 ($50.07) and a fifty-two week high of €56.25 ($65.41). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €45.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €44.29.

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.