Kenadyr Mining (CVE:KEN) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Kenadyr Mining Corp (CVE:KEN) dropped 16.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, approximately 60,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 73,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a market cap of $5.08 million and a P/E ratio of -1.61.

About Kenadyr Mining (CVE:KEN)

Kenadyr Mining (Holdings) Corp. investigates, evaluates, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company holds a 100% exploration license in the Borubai gold project that covers an area of 164 square kilometers located in the Chuy Region, the Kyrgyz Republic. It also holds an option agreement to acquire 9 mineral exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 1,200 square kilometers of prospective gold ground within Middle Tien Shan carbonaceous shale belt of the Kyrgyz Republic.

